TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TIXT opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

