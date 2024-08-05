Tencent Music Entertainment Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 14,833 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical volume of 3,369 call options.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE TME traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,805,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after buying an additional 1,271,426 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 453,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 304,876 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 202,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TME. Benchmark boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

