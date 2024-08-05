TeraGo (TGO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.47 million for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TeraGo stock opened at C$1.99 on Monday. TeraGo has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$2.83. The firm has a market cap of C$39.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.