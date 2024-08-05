Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ternium were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,426,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,021,000 after purchasing an additional 56,379 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Ternium by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Ternium Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TX traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 67,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,577. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.36). Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

