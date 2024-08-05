Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Insider Eric A. Hughes Sells 24,537 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,538,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,949. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

