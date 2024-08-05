Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Textron by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Textron by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $85.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $97.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.84.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

