The Allstate Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $14.80 Per Share (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Allstate in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $14.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.68. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $176.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.68 and a 200-day moving average of $164.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $180.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

