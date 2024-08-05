The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $63.12 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,504. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,754,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

