The Boeing Company to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boeing in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aircraft producer will earn ($1.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.65.

Boeing Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of BA opened at $169.95 on Monday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

