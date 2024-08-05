The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.44.
A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th.
Shares of Clorox stock opened at $144.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.71%.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
