The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 244.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.44.

Clorox Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $145.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.38.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.71%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

