The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Up 2.0 %

KO opened at $69.33 on Monday. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $298.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,077 shares of company stock valued at $567,950,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.