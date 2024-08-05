The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378,371 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,975,000 after buying an additional 1,516,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,620,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,690,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,162,000 after buying an additional 853,287 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,954,000 after buying an additional 777,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 654,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,370. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

