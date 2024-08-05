The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marcus were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marcus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,911,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,853,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,669,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 564,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 250,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.42 million, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

