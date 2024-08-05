The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE PG opened at $170.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $162.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,461 shares of company stock worth $10,392,774. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,956,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,943,000 after buying an additional 3,159,796 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after buying an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $228,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.