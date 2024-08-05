The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PGR opened at $216.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 12 month low of $124.06 and a 12 month high of $229.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.29 and its 200-day moving average is $203.11.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,703,318,000 after acquiring an additional 285,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after purchasing an additional 520,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive



The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.



