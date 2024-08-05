The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.15. The stock had a trading volume of 553,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,032. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.75 and a 200-day moving average of $215.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

