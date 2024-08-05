TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company's stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

