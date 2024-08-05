Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $618.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

TMO stock opened at $615.69 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $622.30. The firm has a market cap of $235.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $565.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,235,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after buying an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,843,848,000 after acquiring an additional 156,675 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,715,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,909,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

