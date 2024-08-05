Thermon Group (THR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Thermon Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.060 EPS and its FY25 guidance at ~1.90-2.06 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thermon Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE THR traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $962.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.08. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THR. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Insider Activity

In other Thermon Group news, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermon Group news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $97,048.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,182. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,910 shares of company stock worth $462,849 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

