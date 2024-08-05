Tidewater (TDW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tidewater to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDW stock traded down $5.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 249,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,459. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average of $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $18.10 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 0.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $16,351,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,692,279.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti sold 170,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total value of $18,295,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533,037 shares in the company, valued at $272,605,441.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $16,351,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,692,279.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,926 shares of company stock worth $78,328,615. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

