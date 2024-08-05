TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.64.

TKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $107.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.50. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $113.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

