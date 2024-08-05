Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Topgolf Callaway Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MODG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 581,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

