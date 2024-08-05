Torex Gold Resources (TXG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$20.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$23.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.56.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

