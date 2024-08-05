TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $231.63

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 231.63 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 207.85 ($2.67), with a volume of 615735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.50 ($2.80).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.29) to GBX 326 ($4.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
