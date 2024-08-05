TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $231.63

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 231.63 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 207.85 ($2.67), with a volume of 615735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.50 ($2.80).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.29) to GBX 326 ($4.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 205.89.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

