Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcat in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2028 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRNS. Northland Securities cut Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Transcat Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $107.60 on Monday. Transcat has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $147.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $983.46 million, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Transcat had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcat

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $176,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $176,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $2,969,084. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,458 shares in the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 161,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

