TransDigm Group (TDG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.77 per share for the quarter. TransDigm Group has set its FY24 guidance at $31.75-$33.09 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,194.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,289.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,231.92. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
