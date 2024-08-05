Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

TNL opened at $42.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,136,000 after buying an additional 466,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $34,967,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $33,598,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 589,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,591 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.6% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 527,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

