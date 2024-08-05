TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $96.70 and last traded at $96.77, with a volume of 16618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.47.

Specifically, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samantha Wellington 7,064 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.20.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.19.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

