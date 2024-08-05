Truist Financial Boosts Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target to $22.00

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astronics Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,296. Astronics has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $198.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.19 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,574 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 103.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Astronics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

