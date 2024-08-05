Truist Financial Boosts Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target to $22.00

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Astronics Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,296. Astronics has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.87.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $198.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.19 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
About Astronics
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
