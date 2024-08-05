Truist Financial Cuts Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $26.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camping World from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 509,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.38 and a beta of 2.54. Camping World has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $29.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,249.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,451,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 995,096 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,320 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $5,028,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

