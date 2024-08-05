Truist Financial Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $150.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.62.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $5.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 940,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,051. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average is $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,744,306.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 344,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Targa Resources by 38.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 106,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Targa Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 27.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 29.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

