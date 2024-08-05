Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $319.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $305.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.18.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $8.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.77. The company had a trading volume of 330,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Quanta Services by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $227,218,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Quanta Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.