Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Up 1.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Twist Bioscience traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $43.73. Approximately 739,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,042,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

TWST has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,138.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $124,960.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $47,120.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,289 shares of company stock worth $577,943 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

