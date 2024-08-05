Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

TSN opened at $61.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.