Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.
Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.8 %
TSN opened at $61.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Top 3 Stock Dips to Watch for an Upcoming Earnings Beat
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why SharkNinja Stock Is Set to Soar Despite Economic Slowdown
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Top Lithium Producer’s Stock Down 40%: What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.