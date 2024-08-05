Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $63.45 and last traded at $62.94, with a volume of 404072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.23.

The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after buying an additional 446,904 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

