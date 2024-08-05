U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,002,856 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.96% of U.S. Silica worth $86,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,425 shares during the period. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $5,881,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $4,467,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $3,160,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,858,000 after purchasing an additional 184,449 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

NYSE:SLCA opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

