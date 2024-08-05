UGI (UGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UGI Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE UGI opened at $24.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 1.13. UGI has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

