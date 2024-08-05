UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.11

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 195728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.