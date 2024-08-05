Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $322.47

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $322.47 and last traded at $322.47, with a volume of 7306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $341.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.61.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 88.9% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

