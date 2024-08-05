Universal (UVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $770.86 million for the quarter.

UVV stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,119. Universal has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90.

Universal Increases Dividend

Universal Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

