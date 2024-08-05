Urgent.ly (ULY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter.

Urgent.ly Stock Down 36.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 119,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,073. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and a PE ratio of 0.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. Urgent.ly has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $12.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Urgent.ly in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

