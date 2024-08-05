V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.40%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

