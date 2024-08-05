Vale (NYSE:VALE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.71

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 804826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on VALE. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.3698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Vale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vale by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Vale by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vale by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vale by 6.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

