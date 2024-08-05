Valens Semiconductor (VLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Valens Semiconductor has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. On average, analysts expect Valens Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

VLN stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $239.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.39. Valens Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

