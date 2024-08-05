VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.05

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 1965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Floating Rate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18,220.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

