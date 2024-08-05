Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 28,212 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kura Oncology worth $86,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after buying an additional 642,245 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $507,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,031 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,353,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,466,000 after acquiring an additional 130,710 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.88. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.