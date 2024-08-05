Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 515,106 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.95% of Vera Therapeutics worth $92,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,727,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,142,000 after purchasing an additional 694,286 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 3,526.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

VERA stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 28.63, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

