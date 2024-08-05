Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,331,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Verve Therapeutics worth $84,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $475,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 342,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,106.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $529.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.84. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,226.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 305.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

