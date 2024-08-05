Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 54,211 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,145,485 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.32% of Brookline Bancorp worth $101,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $161.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

